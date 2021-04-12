Rod Wave is currently one of the hottest artists out right now. The loyal and dedicated fanbase that propelled his career towards stardom is also responsible for his latest feat on the Billboard charts -- his first #1 album. SoulFlysoared to the top of the Billboard 200 with 130K units in its first week while the majority of the project earned spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

While Kodak Black spent the past few months antagonizing some of the younger artists in the rap game, his loyalty to Florida comes before anything. On Sunday, Yak shared massive praise for the St. Petersburg singer on Twitter where he wrote, "Jit Yo Ass Pressha @rodwave." The tearjerking verses of Rod Wave clearly resonated with the Broward County star. Wave later responded, "I appreciate dat big bra."

In addition to Rod Wave, Kodak Black also showed love to Yungeen Ace who referred to Dying To Live rapper as a GOAT. "We Got This Shit Goin !!! Dat Duval & Broward Pressha," Yak responded.

Perhaps, we'll be hearing collaborations alongside these artists in the future. Just last week, Kodak called for NBA Youngboy's freedom and suggested that he was interested in working together. Hopefully, we see these collabs come into fruition on Kodak Black's next project, whenever that plans on being released.

Check out Kodak Black's tweets below.