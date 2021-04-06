Rod Wave seems to be everyone's favorite artist right now. His dedicated fanbase has been riding with him even before the release of his first mixtape and he's accumulated a significant amount of supporters across the world ever since. Last week, the rapper dropped off his latest body of work, SoulFly which earned him his first #1 album on the Billboard 200.

The 19-song project also earned him 14 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 including three that are in the top 40. "Tombstone," "Street Runners," and "Richer" ft. Polo G sits on the chart at #11, #16, and #22, respectively. "Tombstone," specifically, became one of the most highly anticipated records on the project. One fan even went ahead and tattooed lyrics from the songs on them before it was even released. Along with the three songs on the top 40, Rod Wave also secured "SoulFly" at #55, "Gone Till November" at #61, "Don't Forget" at #63," and "Blame It On You" at #65.

The rapper's latest body of work topped the charts with 135K units sold which were 15K under his projected sales. Nonetheless, most artists struggle to do 80K in a week.

Check out the tracks and their positions on the Billboard Hot 100 below.

#11, Tombstone

#16, Street Runner

#22, Richer ft.Polo G

#55, SoulFly

#61, Gone Till November

#63, Don't Forget

#65, Blame It On You

#71, All I Got

#85, Pills & Billz

#88, How The Game Go

#89, OMDB

#94, What's Love??

#96, Shock Da World

#98, Sneaky Links