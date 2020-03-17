"Let me drive the boat," whined Kodak Black in an Instagram Story in February 2019, kicking off a series of memes centered around the phrase. During her breakout campaign, Megan Thee Stallion adopted the term and repurposed it to describe the act of pouring cognac into somebody's mouth straight from the bottle. When the origins of the phrase were discussed in a recent episode of Strahan, Sara, and Keke, Thee Stallion was in attendance and she took credit for the term, knowing full-well that the Florida rapper deserves his props. Now, Kodak Black is pissed.

The currently incarcerated rapper took to social media to speak on Megan Thee Stallion and her dismissal of him while present on the television display.



"I Really Wanna Go Bad On Lil One but I’m Keepin This Shit Pretty #LetMeDriveTheBoat #FreeTheGoat," wrote Kodak on Instagram. The video he shared shows Stalli on a panel including Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer, and Sara Haines. Palmer asked Strahan and Haines about the phrase, to which they all agreed that Megan coined it, making no reference to Black.

Do you think Kodak Black deserves his credit for popularizing "Drive The Boat" or is Megan Thee Stallion its true originator? Go off in the comments.