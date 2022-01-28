Kodak Black kicked off January in handcuffs, and if he's not careful, he could end the month the same way. On Thursday, January 27th the Florida native hopped onto Instagram to let his followers know that he used his exclusive five-finger discount during a recent trip to the gas station.

"Stole This Bih Out Da Gas Station," Yak wrote on his story, his iced-out hand holding a treat in an orange package that he allegedly swiped moments before. "Had To See If I Had To Still Had It," he continued, teasing that he simply couldn't help himself from stealing.

Elsewhere on his Instagram page, Yak called out haters dubbing him "ugly," and addressed other insults he's received. "I ain't ever been ugly, and I'm rich as f*ck, and I f*ck good, ya heard me?" the 24-year-old told listeners in a video on his feed, flexing his watch and other flashy pieces.

Another post found him shouting out a "Clean AF" outfit that he spotted on the streets of Miami. In the "Roll In Peace" rapper's post, a man in all white can be seen walking around carrying a white umbrella. "Unc stepped out fr," one person wrote in the comments. "I thought that was [Thugger]," another joked.

@kodakblack/Instagram

After Kodak was arrested in his hometown on New Years Eve, he hopped on Instagram to share his feelings about the incident. "You know what, stay out the hood," Black told his followers. "Everything that I was trying to do, I always keep the hood in my mix. I always steady slide back to the hood."

"I don’t need to be going through there. I don’t need to be through there. But how can you tell a n***a who really from the streets, who really doing his shit, really did my shit out there," he continued – read what else Kodak Black had to say about his NYE arrest here.



