With so many impressive fits, it's hard to even think of the cost of what a rapper might be wearing on any given day. Kodak Black's clearly a big flexer in this area, as the Florida rapper talked to Chris Too Smoove via TikTok and detailed the cost of his fit. He even cheekily included his ankle monitor while on house arrest.

The "Super Gremlin" artist revealed he spent a million dollars for his grill, and around $3 million on his collection of chains that hung from his neck. Understandably, Kodak also proved that it gets hard to keep track of so much drip. When asked about his jacket, he simply responded with "it depends." As far as pants, the 25-year-old said he spent 50 racks on his yellow shorts. Chris also asked Kodak about his ring, which he just said was "expensive" and that he made it himself with diamonds from Haiti.

It's not the only way in which Kodak's fit paid homage to his heritage, as he said his custom Nikes were from Haiti, as well. But he didn't end at the kicks. He also had to shout out his "expensive" ankle bracelet and the previously mentioned ankle monitor, which he said costs $250,000.

Kodak's spoke out recently about his unhappiness with his sentence following his recent arrest, citing character assassination after he's made important contributions to his community. Lil Uzi Vert recently spoke out to support his fellow 2016 XXL Freshman. The arrest also hasn't stopped Kodak from performing, as he had a wild set at Rolling Loud Miami 2022 and a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's headlining slot.

Kodak's not slowing down, and neither is his fit game.