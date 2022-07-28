One day after Kodak Black took to Twitter to plead his case, Lil Uzi Vert has come forward to support his friend. Recently, Kodak was in Florida when he was reportedly pulled over due to his window's tints being too dark. During the traffic stop, police were said to have discovered that the rapper's tags were expired as well as pills inside of the vehicle, so he was arrested on the spot.

Kodak was released and has been able to continue performing, most recently joining Kendrick Lamar on the Rolling Loud Miami stage, but he wasn't finished airing out his grievances with police over his arrest.

When Kodak was taken into custody, police allegedly found nearly two dozen Oxycodone pills on the rapper, but according to reports, Kodak's legal team insists that they were prescribed. Earlier this year, Kodak was reportedly shot, and it was stated that the prescription is being used to help with his pain.

Kodak called the allegations "character assassination" and stated that the police pulled him over because of "racial profiling," and Uzi voiced his support on Twitter.

"Everybody know Kodak Jus got shot I seen this N*gga with his scripts," said Uzi. "Idk why he going thru this sh*t still Mannn Wtf going on down there In Broward ? @KodakBlack1k you blessed tho fam you will threw any situation that’s put in front of you [salute emoji][100 emoji]."

Check it out below.