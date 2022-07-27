Yet another Rolling Loud Miami is in the books and it looked to be a successful weekend. The Hip Hop festival descended on Florida for its annual event, and thousands of fans came out to see their favorite artists. Kendrick Lamar had an epic performance and even brought out Kodak Black who has been enduring a bit of legal trouble in recent weeks following his arrest. According to reports, Kodak was pulled over for having his windows tinted too dark, and as his legal team fights the authorities' allegations, Kodak took to Twitter to express his disgust with the entire ordeal.

"This Sh*t bogus Af I feel like This a character assassination issue Kuz theirs no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired," he wrote.



"That’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane," he said, referencing the Oxycodone pills that police reportedly found on him. "Ima Sue these people for every dollar I gotta spend bout this sh*t !"

The charitable rapper wants to be known for giving back to those in need, not for legal drama or allegations of drug abuse.

"I’m being racially profiled and as a black man in America," Kodak continued. "I deserve my freedom especially with everything I do for my community I should be getting love , respect and support from the authorities ! To move freely , not getting arrested for expired tag and dark windows."

The rapper has been met with comments from people mentioning Donald Trump, as the former president pardoned Kodak and got him released from prison. It was reported that Kodak was ordered to undergo drug testing and house arrest following his recent run-in with the law. Check out Kodak's tweets below.