Another successful installment of Rolling Loud went down over the weekend with a slew of guest performers. Though the opening night was hectic due to Kid Cudi's early departure from the stage then Kanye West's unexpected appearance afterward during Lil Durk's set. However, the remainder of the weekend was less dramatic and filled with surprises including Travis Scott's cameo during Future's set on Saturday night.



Antony Jones/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar, who closed out the weekend, came through with an excellent performance of cuts off of his latest album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, including the Kodak Black-assisted, "Silent Hill." Yak popped out on stage to hold down his verse during K. Dot's set to perform his verse on the record to grand applause from the RL crowd.

"Make some noise for my mothafucking n***a, Kodak mothafucking Black," Kendrick told the crowd.

Yak's performance came just a few days after he was placed on house arrest following his drug trafficking arrest. Fortunately, he was able to make it on stage but fans were able to see the ankle monitor that he was wearing.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is currently on the road for The Big Steppers tour with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. The show kicked off in Oklahoma City last week before heading to Austin, Houston, and Dallas, TX. This week, he'll resume his tour dates in Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Nashville.