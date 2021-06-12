mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black & Jacquees Croon Their Way Through "White Toes"

Erika Marie
June 11, 2021 23:45
The track is included on the rapper's recent release, "Happy Birthday Kodak."


To kick off his birthday celebrations, Kodak Black released his four-track EP, Happy Birthday Kodak. The project features appearances by Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Keed, Yo Gotti, and a smooth R&B addition from Jacquees. The self-proclaimed "King of R&B" assists the Florida rapper on "White Toes," a track where both men boast about their "bad b*tch addiction."

Aside from sharing his latest EP, Kodak has been giving the public a sneak peek into his birthday celebrations. He stepped out in a Kobe Bryant-inspired Tesla truck that has custom fits from top to bottom, and of course, Kodak had to represent by wearing his Bryant jersey. While he continues what's expected to be a long weekend of partying and good times with his loved ones, stream "White Toes" by Kodak Black featuring Jacquees, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody knows I'm kickin' them doors, slangin' that iron
But not no more, get 300 a show, I'm on my grind
I'm shittin' on demons, know the VVS gleamin', look at my lifÐµ
I put it on Jesus, I ain't holdin' no secrets, bae I won't lie

