Winter is coming, again. Multiple sources have reported that Kit Harington will reprise his iconic role as Jon Snow for a new Game of Thrones spinoff sequel that HBO is developing.

Harington (who played a king's bastard that becomes a hero in the hit series), is said to be returning to the universe of Westeros after GoT's highly controversial ending, which many fans believe ruined his character.



Kit Harington with Game of Thrones costar (and wife) Rose Leslie - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This would not be the first spinoff to come from the franchise, with the prequel House of the Dragon premiering this August and a few other ideas being thrown around. However, this would be the first to take place after the Emmy-showered show's finale, which is sure to get any fan's ears perked up if only for how divisive the conclusion was; it also opens up the doors for other GoT stars to make appearances and expand upon the ending.

During his time on the HBO hit, Harington was nominated for two Emmys: Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2016 and Outstanding Lead Actor in 2019. His work after the series finale hasn't slowed him down – the English joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in last year's Eternals.

While promoting his new series Modern Love in December, Harington spoke to ET about his role as Jon Snow. He's "come to terms" with forever being known as the bastard from Winterfell, but is "proud" of the role.

“There was a part of me that fought against that for some time,” the 35-year-old revealed. “But in the process since [the series ended, it] has been about being proud of the job we did, being proud of that show, proud of the character I created and owning it. [And] knowing whenever it comes up in an interview, it is a good thing.”

