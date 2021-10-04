Eternals is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name. The film is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao from Nomadland.

This Sunday, Marvel released a trailer for the Eternals. Throughout the visualizer, fans of the series can observe their favorite superheroes wielding their extra-terrestrial powers against the enemy in combat.

The 30-second trailer also made headlines for showing the company's first LGBTQ+ friendly family. During this feel-good family moment, we get to observe the son Jack informing his fathers — Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband (Haaz Sleiman) of the heroic efforts of Ikaris’ (Richard Madden) that he’d observed on television.

The film takes place after Avengers: Endgame (2019). The protagonists are a group of Eternals, an alien race who have lived in solidarity with humans on Earth for over 7,000 years. The legion of Eternals are tasked with reuniting in order to protect humanity from their new evil counterparts, the Deviants.

For fans of the Marvel universe who wonder how this film will tie into the overall story arc of the overall series, Director Chloe Zhao said, "I think we will have a very big effect on the Marvel Comic Universe with what happens in this film."

The Eternals will touch down in theaters on November 5. Watch the trailer visual below.