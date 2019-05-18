jon snow
- TVKit Harington To Return As Jon Snow In "Game Of Thrones" SpinoffTo fans' excitement, Harington will return as Jon Snow and continue where "Game of Thrones" left off.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Star Kit Harrington Was Told He’d Kill The Night KingEven Kit was shocked in the final season.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVEmilia Clarke Disappointed By "Game Of Thrones" EndingEmilia Clarke admitted that she knew fans wouldn't react well to the ending of "Game of Thrones" because she was disappointed while they were making it.By Bhaven Moorthy
- MoviesKit Harrington Joins The MCU With Role In "The Eternals"From one epic saga to another. By Mitch Findlay
- TVGeorge R.R. Martin Claims "Game Of Thrones" Finale Was "Freeing"Now Martin can focus on his books. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Cast Responds To Finale Backlash At San Diego Comic ConThe cast re-unites as Comic ConBy Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWATCH: "DeepFake" Of Jon Snow Apologizes For "Game Of Thrones" Final SeasonJon Snow apologizes for disappointed fans. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Actor Kit Harington Checked Into Rehab Ahead Of Finale: ReportKit Harington checked into rehab for stress and alcohol issues. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKit Harrington Left Tearful & Stunned During Final "Game Of Throne" Table ReadJon Snow's ultimate fate left Kit Harrington visibly shaken. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg Left Utterly Shook By "Game Of Thrones" FinaleSnoop Dogg reserves Fire and Bud for "bitch ass" Jon Snow.By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Cast Bid The Series Farewell Via InstagramThe season is finally over. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Cast Recalls Their Emotional Final Day Of FilmingThe end is here. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Series Finale Spoilers Leak OnlineFans aren't happy about this one. By Karlton Jahmal