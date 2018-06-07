Kit Harington
- TVKit Harington To Return As Jon Snow In "Game Of Thrones" SpinoffTo fans' excitement, Harington will return as Jon Snow and continue where "Game of Thrones" left off.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRose Leslie and Kit Harington Are Officially Expecting Their First ChildRose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMarvel's "Eternals" Shows First Footage At CCXP, Described As "Epic"Marvel takes a major stepBy Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureComic Book Avengers That Should Join The Marvel Cinematic UniverseAfter the fallout of "Avengers: Endgame" and D23 Expo, we examine who should join their ranks for their future cinematic adventures. By Robert Blair
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Actor Kit Harington Checked Into Rehab Ahead Of Finale: ReportKit Harington checked into rehab for stress and alcohol issues. By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Cast Recalls Their Emotional Final Day Of FilmingThe end is here. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Clip Leaks Early, Reveals Heavy SpoilerHBO sprung another leak. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Actor Kit Harington’s Favorite Scene Of His Wife Was Her DeathThat's brutal. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Cast Craftily Crashes Kit Harington's "SNL" MonologueHis watch has almost ended. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHBO Gives "Game Of Thrones" Final Season Sneak Peek In 2019 TrailerThe network previewed a short clip of Arya in their trailer for "HBO '19."By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" Trailer Debuts OnlineToothless is in love.By Karlton Jahmal