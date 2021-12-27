It looks like gospel music icon Kirk Franklin could use some extra financial help this holiday season, joking about how he's gone broke because of his daughters. A couple of days after Christmas, Kirk Franklin shared a photo with two of his daughters, jokingly calling them out for using their "daughter voodoo" to have him drop thousands of dollars on them this year.



"I need your help…. These two young ladies are my daughters. They have taken all of my money," said Kirk on Instagram on Monday (December 27). "They ask me for things because they know I’m weak, and they have bamboozled me with their daughter voodoo that only fathers receive. They bat their eyes and do the 'daddy' plea when their mother or husband has said no. Please, Please people, buy my cassettes, cd’s, and t shirts so I can have some money to eat, cause I’m hungry. The sweetness in this picture is deception. They had their hands out as soon as the photographer snapped the shot. Please...because these two witchcraft priestess have drained me because they know they can. And I will forever let them.... Cause they’re my daughters."

While he may be joking about his daughters, Kirk Franklin has had some family drama over the years, specifically with his son Kerrion, who has accused his mother of assault and physical abuse. Read more about that here.

