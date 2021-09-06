Earlier this year, Kirk Franklin's son, 33-year-old Kerrion, called out the gospel singer and leaked a phone call where Kirk used explicit language and yelled. At the time, Kerrion was attempting to paint a negative picture of his father, and the video spread like wildfire on social media.

This weekend, Kerrion Franklin was back at it, accusing his mother of abuse, assault, and more on Instagram Live.



Anna Webber/Getty Images

The 33-year-old was live-streaming with his family, claiming that he was "protecting" himself. "I'm 'bout to go to my grandmother's house. I'm being abused right now, I was assaulted by my own mother," said Kerrion, admitting that his mom tried to take him to the hospital. During the exchange, Kerrion's mother gave a friendly wave to the camera and told her son he was looking for attention by going on Live with such harsh allegations. Kerrion's mom appears to be calm, denying his assault accusations. She said that he was "causing a scene."

The women in the video tried to work with Kerrion, telling him that he needs help.



Randi Radcliff/Getty Images

In the comments, some people are suggesting that Kerrion was going through a manic episode, but that much has not been confirmed. Pretty much unanimously, people are siding with Kerrion's mom, remembering the ordeal earlier this year with Kirk and that voicemail.

Listen to the interaction below.