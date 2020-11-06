Police dispatch audio reportedly confirms that King Von was killed by Atlanta police following a shoot-out with Quando Rondo's crew.

The 26-year-old rapper was involved in an altercation with Quando Rondo and his team outside of an Atlanta nightclub at approximately 3 AM last night. Gunfire was reportedly exchanged between both crews, resulting in two people dead and multiple others injured.

King Von's producer, DJ On Da Beat, confirmed that the rapper did not survive his injuries. He was initially listed as being in critical condition.

As more information comes out regarding the shooting death of King Von, alleged audio of police dispatch in the Chicago area has surfaced on social media, seemingly confirming that Von was fatally shot by the police.

"Last night in Atlanta, police shot King Von and two of his people. Social media is active with-- they're upset with the police," said a Chicago-area officer in the leaked audio.

Another officer also confirmed:

"There was a police shooting in Atlanta last night and right now they're not happy with the police. Use caution out there," she warned her fellow officers.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

DJ Akademiks claims to have had a conversation with King Von's manager, who was also shot and is recovering in the hospital, who disputes that it was the police who shot Von.

Quando Rondo has not issued a statement on what happened and his current condition is unclear.

King Von was 26-years-old at the time of his death. If you're not familiar with him, read more about him here. Rest in peace.

We will continue to provide you with up-to-date information on this developing story.