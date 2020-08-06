The Combs Cartel are breathing a sigh of relief after Christian Combs walked away with only a few minor injuries following a car crash. We previously reported on the accident that occurred on Sunset Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Christian, known and "King Combs," was driving in his red Ferrari when a Tesla collided with his vehicle. Unfortunately, the Ferrari looked to be totaled, and when police arrived to assess the situation, they found that the driver of the Tesla couldn't pass the field sobriety test. The person was arrested for a DUI.

Later, King Combs made an appearance on social media to assure the public that he's doing just fine. He reportedly wasn't taken to the hospital for his injuries and posted a selfie that showed his cheek donning a bandaid. "IM GOOD !!! Thank you GOD🙏🙏 thank you to everybody who reached out! Last night was crazy seen my life flash before my eyes !!" he penned in the caption.

Then, he confirmed reports that the other driver was under the influence. "I was hit by a drunk driver !" he said. "Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out with just a couple little scars 💫💫 now back in the stu!!" Check out the post below.