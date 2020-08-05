King Combs was involved in a car accident, getting hit by another driver who was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Diddy's son, Christian Combs, suffered minor injuries in the accident. It happened shortly after midnight in Beverly Hills. He was driving his red Ferrari when a Tesla collided into his whip. The driver was reportedly speeding down Sunset Boulevard. King Combs' car looks to be completely totaled but both drivers were thankfully alright. King suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

A video has surfaced from the scene of the accident, which shows the Tesla driver being asked to complete a field sobriety test. He reportedly did not pass the test and was arrested for driving under the influence.



Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Just hours before the crash, King Combs posed with the red Ferrari on Instagram Stories. Hopefully, insurance is able to cover the cost of repairs.

This is the second time that King has been involved in a car crash in the span of a year. Back in October 2019, he was also in a crash with his brother Quincy.

Thankfully, he's alright. he has not issued a statement about what happened. Send some positivity to King today.

[via]