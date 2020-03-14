Boxing champion Adrien Broner has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. Last month, Broner was detained by officers outside of the Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury weigh-in at the MGM Grand Gardens. TMZ reported that Broner was warned that he wasn't allowed on the property and told to leave, but he allegedly refused.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

On Friday (March 13), Broner was reportedly arrested once again in Miami Beach on a DUI charge. TMZ states that it was approximately 8:45 p.m. when police pulled Broner over. According to the officers on the scene, it was clear that the boxer was under the influence so they took him into custody. Broner has been placed on an eight-hour hold and will remain behind bars until his release time of 4:00 a.m. Saturday (March 14) morning. His bail has been set at $1,000.

In addition to these two recent arrests, the 30-year-old professional fighter was also arrested on battery charges back in April 2019. A month prior to that, Broner was cuffed after yelling at police officers in Miami. In December 2018, he was sued by a jeweler for allegedly not paying a $1 million debt, and he was arrested two days before Christmas in 2018 for failing to appear in court after being arrested in 2017 for driving without a license, registration, or insurance.