Kim Kardashian paid a visit to The White House last week where she spoke at a press conference next to President Donald Trump about her initiative to assist 5,000 inmates to get back on their feet once being released from prison. TMZ now has more on the initiative and details how Kim has partnered with Lyft, to give freed inmates rides to their job interviews.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

The largest group of prisoners are set to be released on July 19th and through Kim's efforts, they will also be provided with housing assistance as well as job assistance. There's said to also be a long term plan to assist inmates for years to come. As Kim has previously stated, she's taken the time to visit prisons and hear exactly what it is the inmates need assistance with once stepping back into the free world.

"While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done," Kim wrote on Twitter.

Kim's recent visit to The White House was her second in a year and we can only assume that there are more visits to come.