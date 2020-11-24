Kim Kardashian reportedly met with death row inmate, Julius Jones, and his family yesterday. Jones was sentenced to death in 2002 for the murder of a 45-year-old man, but he and his family have maintained his innocence all these years, insisting that he was having a game night with his family on the night that the crime took place.

More than 6 million people have signed a petition to free Jones, including Kardashian, who first became involved with his case after watching the three-hour TV documentary about it, The Last Defense. The reality star has quietly helped free 17 low-level drug offenders in the last two years, and it's Jones' hope that she will be able to help him as well.

She and Jones had their first meeting on death row at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. From there, she met with his family at a church in Oklahoma City. “Our family knows that Julius did not commit this murder, because Julius was at home with us at the time of the murder,” Jones' mother said. “We were at home playing board games and eating spaghetti. The judge and jury that convicted and sentenced my son to die never heard that we were having a family game night. Julius’ attorney never gave us the opportunity to tell them about where Julius was. My son did not kill anyone because he was home with his family.”

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Back in April 2019, Kardashian shared a detailed explanation on Instagram, outlining her plans to take the bar exam in 2022. "Last year, I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly," she wrote.

"It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers," she continued. "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams."

