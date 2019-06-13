Kim Kardashian has returned to the White House to speak about prison reform and the need to assist those released back into the working world. "I am heading to the White House to speak at the second chance hiring and reentry event," Kim said in a video, adding in a tweet that she's "honoured to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home."



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

TMZ reports that Kim's speech at the White House had her announcing a rideshare partnership that will give former inmates free rides to job interviews. Having spent lots of time chatting with inmates and visiting prisons, those who have been released say the biggest hurdle is finding transportation to job interviews.

Donald Trump also announced initiatives for the Federal government to assist freed inmates in landing jobs when they go back to their communities.

"While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done," Kim wrote on Twitter.