Celebrities like to show off their crazy outfits for Christmas, and the world loves to watch. At least that's what the analytics say. The most famous social media influencer in the world, Kim Kardashian West, took to Instagram to show off her holiday fit. The dress gained lots of attention, or more attention than her average posts, because of the chiseled abs built into it.

Kim Kardashian shared pics and videos of herself in a Schiaparelli gown for Christmas Eve that had deep green six-pack abs etched into the fitted body. The fit looks like it was cut from one of those training dummy mannequins you see at MMA gyms. The bottom of the dress is a gorgeous green silk skirt.“Finally got those abs…LOL,” she joked in the caption of her Instagram Story video, tagging her trainer Melissa Alcantara. All in all, the look is unique and amazing.

The Kardashian crew spent their Christmas at Kortney's, posting pictures and expressing their disappointment and understanding that they had to cancel their Christmas bash. "Even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year," wrote Kim on Instagram.