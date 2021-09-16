One of the most talked-about looks at this year's Met Gala was Kim Kardashian's head-to-toe, all black caped 'fit. It was designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, and it was a far cry from the reality star mogul's sexier gowns that she has previously showcased on Met Gala red carpets over the years.

The design included a mask that didn't even show Kardashian's face, mirroring her estranged husband Kanye West's looks, most recently at his Donda listening events.



On her Instagram Story, Kardashian reposted commentary about the design, including a post from someone who made note of negativity she receives from the public.

"For someone who is always criticized for being overly sexual, Kim showed she can cover every square inch of skin and still find a way to be criticized and ridiculed," the person wrote. "THAT is American culture." Aside from highlighting this message, Kim also included photos of herself with sister Kendall Jenner who ran into Kardashian on the red carpet.

Jenner reportedly attempted to get her sister's attention by calling out to her, but Kim state that she didn't know where Kendall was because of the mask. She eventually found her sister but could only see the jewels sparkling on her dress. Check out a few highlights below.



