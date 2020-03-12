Last night Kim Kardashian took a moment to share an eerie coronavirus-related tweet with her fans and followers. Kim shared a screenshot of a Facebook post that has been floating around the web for the last few weeks. The post, she tells us, was sent to the family group chat by her older sister Kourtney.

The post in the screenshot reads, "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely."

The passage above is an excerpt from the 2008 book The End of Days written by the late Sylvia Browne. Browne made a career for herself as a psychic-reader, charging clients $750 for 20-minute readings and predictions. Browne also made many television and radio appearances, helping her maintain a following up until her untimely passing.

Browne has not been 100% correct in her predictions of the past, however, the illness she describes in 2008 does sound quite similar to the coronavirus.

The Kardashian family has been taking precautions like the rest of the world and has even made fashion statements to raise awareness. Stay safe out there, please wash your hands!