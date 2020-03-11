Coronavirus has led to some pretty drastic measures in the NBA. For instance, the league is now doing press conferences with reporters standing far back from their mics and recorders. Today, there is going to be a meeting to discuss whether or not games will be played with fans in the crowd. Clearly, players are nervous about what's going to happen next although some don't care to play by the rules. One of those men is none other than Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Just a couple of days ago, Gobert purposely touched a bunch of mics and recorders left at a podium by journalists. Gobert was essentially trying to show that the whole Coronavirus hysteria really isn't that big of a deal. Well, two days later, he was diagnosed with an "illness" and questionable for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of course, it's very unlikely that Gobert actually has COVID-19. However, the timing of his illness certainly looks bizarre when paired with his stunt from just a couple of days ago. If you're Gobert, you've got to be kicking yourself for exhibiting such recklessness.

From this point forward, we're sure NBA players will think twice before trying to be smart. Coronavirus is now considered a pandemic and players are going to have to get serious if they want to protect themselves.