We’ve all heard the news about the major split of prolific celebrity couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, although the two seem to have been solidifying the breakup for some time. Kim was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday without her extravagant engagement ring, one that Kanye gave her in 2013.

However, Kim was still wearing her simply-designed wedding band, which is much less flashy than the $1.5 million engagement ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The subtle band was debuted on her Instagram in 2014, less than a month after she and Kanye West had wed in Italy. Kanye also gave Kim a second engagement ring in September of 2016, a 20-carat diamond ring for which he paid more than $4 million. However, Kim was infamously robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel about a month after that, losing a large portion of her expensive jewelry, including the second engagement ring.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the rumors of the couple’s divorce began to circulate seriously, and on that same day, Kim posted a photo on her Instagram story where she wasn’t wearing any of her rings.

Kim is seen in this Instagram photo from November wearing only the slim wedding band.

According to an inside source, Kim is prepared to get ‘ugly’ during the split, maintaining that she wants full custody of the couple’s four children and is ready to fight for it. If Kanye does decide to fight Kim for guardianship, there is no doubt that the proceedings will be brutal. Hopefully, their complicated relationship can come to a peaceful close sometime soon.



Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

