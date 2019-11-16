Kim Kardashian has been working towards becoming a lawyer through real-life experience. In the past year, she's been working behind the scenes as she pushes for prison reform. Regardless of what her real intention might be, there's no doubt that she's doing some good work out here. Most recently, she's been advocating for the freedom of Rodney Reed who was sentenced to death in Texas.



Lars Niki/Getty Images

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals blocked the motion calling for Rodney Reed's execution earlier today but Kim took to Instagram revealing that she was right there with him when he found out. She detailed the meeting before thanking everyone involved in pushing his case back.

"Today, I had the honor of meeting Rodney Reed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration," she wrote. "So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay!"

Kim wanted to speak to Rodney in person and hear his story in hopes to make one last effort to try and put a stop to his execution.