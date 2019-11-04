Back in 1996, Rodney Reed was sentenced to death for allegedly murdering Stacey Stites in the state of Texas. At the time, Reed and Stites were in a relationship with one another and when Stites was found murdered, authorities immediately blamed Reed for her death. What was peculiar about the case is that it was never tested for DNA evidence and despite having an alibi, Reed was convicted. Now, he is slated to be executed on November 20th.

Reed's story has gone viral on social media and according to CNN, an inmate by the name of Arthur Snow claims to have information that would render Reed an innocent man. Snow claims he was once in prison with Stites' fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, and that he admitted to murdering her for having an affair with Reed.

Now that the story has reached quite a bit of prominence, big-name celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, T.I., and even Meek Mill have taken to social media to try and help save Reed's life. They are currently sharing a petition which has 53,000 signatures out of a goal of 100,000. There is no telling whether Snow's evidence will be used to save Reed from execution although every signature helps.

You can check out some of the efforts down below.

[Via]