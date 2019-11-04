Rodney Reed is currently jailed in Texas after the 1996 murder of his girlfriend Stacey Stites. When police found Stacey's murdered body, cops blamed Rodney despite him having an alibi, and not receiving any DNA testing in the case, where he was later convicted with plans to be executed on November 20th.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Acts such as Rihanna, T.I. and more have spoken out about the case and it was only a matter of time before Kim Kardashian came through to pull her legal strings. According to TMZ, Kim spoke with Rodney last week from death row and believes there is untouched evidence and new witnesses that will prove his innocence.

One of the new witnesses in the case is a man named Arthur Snow who was jailed with Stacey's fiance (for a different crime). Andrew filed a statement detailing how Stacey's fiance admitted to killing her for sleeping around.

Rodney's brother, Rodrick, shared a statement to Twitter thanking Kim for her work. "I want you to know you are a major God-send to my family - more than you may ever fully realize in this lifetime. You are a blessing to all the families you advocate for. We're so glad you have publicly voiced that you also believe he is innocent," he wrote, via TMZ.