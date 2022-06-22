Kim Kardashian is one of the busiest figures in the fashion world right now, with her "SKIMS" clothing brand and "SKKN" skincare line gaining more notoriety and fame every day. In a recent Instagram video where she showed off the BTS creative process for SKKN, complete with mood boards and packaging models, Kim spoke about how her estranged ex-husband, Kanye West provided creative input for her brands.

"And of course, my creative process wouldn’t have been complete, and I always give credit where credit is due, without Kanye, without Ye,” said the 41-year-old icon. “He brought his team and introduced me to Willow and we came up with the new name, that was actually his idea and the packaging shapes were his and even the fonts he did just like SKIMS.”



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

It's interesting to see Kim give Ye props for his contributions, especially given the two's tumultuous divorce process and various social media battles and controversies. Still, the Kardashian mogul has a few controversies of her own to handle when it comes to SKKN, including a 2021 cease and desist from Beauty Concepts LLC over the brand name and criticisms that it is too similar to Lori Harvey's "SKN by LH" brand. Some fans have even claimed that she only gave Kanye credit so he would take the fall for these issues.

Whatever the case, Kim gave credit where credit was due, and amid so much news about their break-up and how it's affecting them, at least it seems they are there for each other in the business sense. Check out the video clip from Kim's IG stream below.



