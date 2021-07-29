SKKN
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Slams "SKKN" Trademark Lawsuit As A "Shakedown"The 41-year-old is no stranger to lawsuits over her beauty products.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Came Up With "SKKN" DesignThe skincare and fashion icon revealed how her ex-husband help design her new brand.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Hit With Cease & Desist Over "SKKN" Brand: ReportBeauty Concepts LLC claims they've had their brand "SKKN+" since 2017. Kardashian's lawyer issued a response.By Erika Marie