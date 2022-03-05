In the midst of the fanfare for the jeen-yuhs documentary and Donda 2, Ye has been dealing with more pressing matters. With the divorce from Kim Kardashian now official, it seems like the artist formerly known as Kanye West is in a more reflective state regarding exactly how that feels.



In recent days, Ye and The Game released the music video for the track "Eazy." The claymation/stop motion visual accompaniment to the song received major backlash, as Ye's portion of the track was dedicated to a decapitated Pete Davidson. This was, for some reason, seen as the most disgusting and serious offense of all time by some members of the media and Twitter users. Those with more awareness of Hip Hop culture pointed to moments such as Nas threatening to lynch Jay Z, Eminem's early music, and 50 Cent's feud with DJ Khaled in response to the shock and awe – a testament to the fact that art, especially made of clay, shouldn't be taken so literally.

The verse and video did nothing to quell the storm of emotions brewing inside of Ye, still feeling the effects of his family split. He took to Instagram to express (in detail) how the divorce feels, posting what seems to be lyrics or a poem referencing the current events in his life:





A significant amount of the feelings stated in his Instagram post were shared on Donda 2 (V2.22.22). With the project being heavily unfinished, and Ye albums serving as time capsules of his life, we can be sure that the project will take on a new look after these developments.

