In a new interview with journalist Bari Weiss, Kim Kardashian spoke about passing the "baby bar" exam to continue her law education, why she's making such a drastic career change at this point of her life, and much more. During a rapid-fire question period, Kim also revealed her favorite albums from her ex-husband Kanye West, and much more.

Revealing that she sometimes wears a disguise when she leaves the house to avoid getting noticed and stating that the first thing she would do if she weren't famous would be a visit to the grocery store, Kim also told Weiss her favorite Ye album of all time.

"I really like Yeezus. I also love My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," she said.



David Livingston/Getty Images

She also spoke about how she made a big deal out of Kanye wearing a red MAGA hat to support Donald Trump, saying, "I was very nervous. I didn’t want him to wear the red hat. I’m not really a rule breaker, so my personality would be like, 'OK, you guys don’t like the red hat? I’ll take it off.' I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is. I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, 'You have to take that hat off.' And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him."

Considering her past tensions with Taylor Swift, it may come as a surprise that Kim actually listens to her music, revealing, "I really like a lot of her songs. They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name [of my favorite song]."

When asked about her favorite SNL cast member, she recognized that she was being set up and told the interviewer that she already knows her answer.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim also declined to call herself a feminist in the interview and said that she stands with the Democrats because of the rights they want, but also with the Republicans because of the taxes they want.

Read the full interview at the link below and let us know if you learned anything new about her in the comments.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

[via]