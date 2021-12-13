Kim Kardashian, famed reality television star, is one step closer to achieving her dreams of becoming a lawyer. The Skims creator took to Twitter early this morning and excitedly proclaimed, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!”

Reflecting on her journey through a series of lengthy tweets, she explained that her law school journey has not been easy.

Kim first expressed her desire to study law back in 2019 and enrolled in an apprenticeship with #cut50, a non-profit organization whose goal is to reduce prison population, keep families together and communities safe. In an interview she did with Vogue Magazine the same year, she explained that she had been visiting prisons, petitioning governors, and attending meetings at the White House for months.

Later in 2019, as she continued her effort to learn about the law, she assisted several lawyers in the release of 63-year old Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who had been imprisoned since 1996 on a non-violent drug charge. After that, she went on to help 17 other inmates get out of prison.

Clearly, then, Kim has been working tirelessly to not only pursue prison reform but to inform the masses on these ongoing, systemic issues, as well.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

That being said, the socialite was not dissuaded after she failed the baby bar exam twice in two years. Instead of giving up, she continued to try-- and finally passed, as she revealed during her morning Twitter spree.

The first time, as it was detailed on KUWTK, Kim made a 474 while the score needed to pass was a 560. The last time she was sick with COVID-19 and had a fever of 104 degrees.

Upon finding out the good news today, Kim thanked several people who motivated her, including political commentator Van Jones and public attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

She also pondered on what her late father Rob Kardashian, who was an esteemed lawyer, would think. “My dad would be so proud,” she reflected, “and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would’ve been my best study partner.”

Kim also encouraged her 70 million Twitter followers to never give up and to get things done.