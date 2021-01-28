The Kardashians have finally released the teary-eyed trailer to their final season of their E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. First premiering way back in 2007, the show has gone on to become one of the longest-running reality television shows in history. In September of last year, the family announced that the show's 20th season will be its last, concluding its run on the E! network in 2021.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The network announced Thursday (January 28) that the final season of the series will premiere on March 18th. "We just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore," a tearful Kris Jenner tells the production crew in the trailer.

"I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys," adds Kim Kardashian West, crying as well. "Each and every one of you." In the clip, Khloe contemplates having another baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while the rest of the family speculates a possible reconciliation between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. While not featured in the clip, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's impending divorce is also expected to be featured on the show.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images As for the family, they have already scored a Disney deal and are set to create more content for Hulu. Additionally, with their overall media presence and A-list friends and family, it is likely we will still be seeing just as much of the family even without their reality show to witness.

Check out the full preview of the final season below.

