mbdtf
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Kanye West AlbumKim Kardashian says she learned a lot after arguing with Kanye about his red MAGA hat, also revealing that her favorite album of his is "Yeezus."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s "Lost In The World’" Was Inspired A Poem He Wrote HerKim Kardashian explains how Kanye West came up with "Lost in The World" on the anniversary of "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."By Cole Blake
- SneakersNike Air Yeezy 2 "MBDTF" Sample Resurfaces OnlineThe perfect sneaker to celebrate 10 years of "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West's "MBDTF" Turns 10, Fans Debate Best SongKanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" continues to elicit a ton of debate.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentKanye West's "Yeezus": An Audacious Experiment7 years later, Kanye West's "Yeezus" shines as a boundary pushing experiment. By Noah John
- MusicTravis Scott Revels Over Meeting With "MBDTF" Artist George CondoCould Travis Scott's new album cover be designed by George Condo?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLorde Covers Two Kanye West Classics At Chicago ShowLorde paid her respects to Kanye in his hometown of Chicago.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicPusha T Celebrates 6th Anniversary Of Kanye West's "MBDTF" On InstagramOn the sixth anniversary of Kanye West's masterpiece "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," Pusha T celebrates the album in a heartfelt Instagram post.By hnhh
- NewsKanye West Recorded "No More Parties" With Madlib During "MBDTF" SessionsKanye West recorded his new song "No More Parties in LA" at least as far back as 2010.By Danny Schwartz