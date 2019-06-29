Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner controversy. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian West announced her latest fashion venture: a "solutionwear" brand that's said to be a more attractive and creative take on shapewear. She calls the company Kimono, an obvious play on her name, but she was quickly called out for both cultural appropriation and cultural insensitivity. Also, some were offended because traditional kimonos are not often associated with lingerie.

In a statement to The New York Times, Kim says that the name is “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment" and she doesn't intend "to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment." Although she recognizes there is pushback regarding Kimono, she also stated she doesn't plan on changing the company's name.

“My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” she stated. “Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment." She's also said, "I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture."