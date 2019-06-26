Just yesterday, we reported that Kim Kardashian West was taking a quick break from her prison reform efforts to launch a whole new business - venturing in the realm of shapewear with her own line, Kimono Solutionwear. On Tuesday, the reality star announced she would be finally revealing details with regards to shapewear, writing that it had been a passion of hers for the past fifteen years. The shapewear is looking to rival with leading shaping-underwear brand, Spanx, by having slits and cuts in all the right places to perfectly mold underneath a dress or outfit of choice. She even shared photos of the ad campaign for the product, which features "nude" shapewear in all colors on the skin-tone spectrum. But now, it seems people have still found a way to be mad, as the announcement has been causing Kim K to receive some controversy from Twitter users who are accusing the star of "culture appropriation" with her choice of brand name.

Users took to Twitter to offer their criticism of word choice, with the hashtag #KimOhNo. The word "Kimono" in Japanese means "something to wear," but Kim seems to have used it as a play on words to her own name. Regardless, people AREN'T happy. “She’s been to Japan many times. I’m shocked. She has no respect,” tweeted one user in Japanese. “I like Kim Kardashian, but please pick a name other than Kimono if it’s underwear,” wrote another, with a third even going so far as to say "The Japanese government should file a protest against Kardashian.”