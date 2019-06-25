Kim Kardashian West is taking a quick break from her prison reform efforts to launch a whole new business. Regardless of what you think or have to say about the woman, she works hard. As such, Mrs. West will be venturing in the realm of shapewear with her own line, Kimono Solutionwear. On Tuesday, the reality star announced she would be finally revealing details with regards to shapewear, writing that it has been a passion of hers for the past fifteen years. The shapewear is looking to rival with Spanx by having slits and cuts in all the right places to perfectly mold underneath a dress or outfit of choice. Preview photos of the shapewear products were shared via the reality star's social media and show a variety of nude pieces with different colors.

The photos were shared with the following caption: "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this."

