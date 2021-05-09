Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child Psalm West back in 2019. Conceived via surrogate, the adorable toddler is the youngest of the entire next-gen of the Kardashian clan. "With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need," said Kim at the time of their bundle of joy's birth.

While they have since split, the former couple has already vowed to split custody of their children so they spend a fair amount of time with both parents. The youngest Kardashian-West turned two years old today and in celebration of the milestone, Pslam's mother penned a sweet birthday message for the youngster recognizing his unwavering effect on his family's life.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together," began Kardashian. "He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him."

She continued, "Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!"

Khloe Kardashian echoed the love in the comments, penning under the post, "Pslamy you are so so special!!!! I love you baby boy!!!! Happy birthday."

As for Kim, she's fresh off the tails of officially filing for divorce from Kanye West in February. The couple is planning for joint custody.