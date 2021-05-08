Kim Kardashian is currently in the midst of a divorce from the likes of Kanye West, and it has been a very long time since she has been single. Thanks to her newfound situation, there are various rumors circulating when it comes to who she could possibly date next and whether or not she's even looking to date. As far as her divorce is concerned, it appears as though she and Kanye are on good terms right now and are committed to co-parenting their four children.

When it comes to social media, Kim has remained active and is always giving her fans and followers updates on what she is up to. Recently, Kim showed everyone that she is now getting into golf, and just yesterday, she posted a stunning photo of herself working out in a cutout bathing suit.

David Livingston/Getty Images

The photo certainly caught a lot of eyes and is already at almost 5 million likes. The comments are all from some of her closest celebrity friends who had nothing but good things to say about how she looks. Her fans were also pretty enamored with the photo and it's clear that she is committed to looking her best throughout this tough time in her life.

Needless to say, Kim is making sure she keeps busy during what has been a turbulent 365 days.