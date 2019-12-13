It looks like the West’s are getting into the holiday spirit this year. With Christmas just a couple weeks away, Kim Kardashian has gone ahead and shared their family holiday Christmas card today.

The photo shows the power couple and their four children dressed casually in grey sweatsuits and posing seated on a staircase. While most of the kids have smiles on their faces, Kanye, who is dressed in a white top, as opposed to the rest of the family’s all-grey attire, holds his younger daughter as she holds a cookie in her hand.

“The West Family Christmas Card 2019,” Kim captioned the post, which you can see (below).

This isn’t the Wests’ first time doing a Christmas card if you recall. Last year, the Kardashian family shared their Christmas card on Christmas Eve. “Merry Christmas!!” Khloé Kardashian captioned the Instagram reveal at the time. “We all wish you love and harmony✞ So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas ✞ I have all I could ever want ✞ FAMILY ✞.”

Merry Christmas’ from the West’s and Kardashians.