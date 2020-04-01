Cleveland-born recording artist Kid Cudi is one of the most iconic voices of his generation. A unique storyteller, the man on the moon has allowed us into his mind countless times, dropping gems and delivering some true classics over the years. With everything going on in the world today, it can be difficult to focus in on the remaining musical releases for this year. We've already been lucky enough to hear new albums from The Weeknd, Eminem, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and a few other regularly-absent characters. If you didn't remember that Kid Cudi was also scheduled to drop in 2020, here's your wake-up call.



The creative recently took to Instagram to share a brand new snippet of some music he's been working on, uploading a video to his story. Cudder zooms in and out of a photo of himself performing, playing the unreleased song in the background.

While he has not specified a release date for Entergalactic, Kid Cudi did announce that his new album would be released this year. The multi-media presentation will also include an anthology series on Netflix, which carries the following description:

"Based on Kid Cudi's upcoming concept album of the same name, this adult animated anthology follows a young man on his journey to discover love."

Listen to the new preview below. We will continue to keep you updated on anything Kid Cudi in the coming months.

