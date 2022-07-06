A greatest hits album by Kid Cudi is well overdue. The Cleveland rapper has a career spanning over a decade at this point with anthems that have proven to be timeless. This Friday, the rapper will officially be sharing his first greatest hits compilation project titled, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Cudder revealed the official cover art for the project which shows the rapper standing on top of a rooftop. As for the tracklist, Cudi's compilation will include hits from across his career, beginning with Man On The Moon to songs off of his latest opus, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen.

Fans quickly pointed out that the project also includes a rare loose cut that he initially shared to Soundcloud titled, "love." The 2015 song closes out the project at track 18.

The release of The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1 arrives just before Cudi is expected to re-release his debut mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi on streaming services. Cudi announced the project would finally arrive on DSPs on July 15th, two days before the official 14th anniversary.

Check the full tracklist below.