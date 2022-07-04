Kid Cudi announced that his debut mixtape, "A Kid Named Cudi," will be added to streaming services later this month in a series of tweets posted on Monday. He also revealed that The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, which appears to be a compilation of his greatest hits, will arrive this Friday, July 8.

"July 8th 'The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1' (Best of)," Cudi announced. "July 15th 'A Kid Named Cudi.' I love u. Ur welcome."



He added in another post: “‘A Kid Named Cudi’ dropped July 17th 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary. I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro.”

Cudi also confirmed that the new project will be arriving on vinyl. Artwork for The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1 will be arriving on Tuesday with a full tracklist being shared on Wednesday.

The new projects come ahead of Cudi's high-anticipated eighth studio album Entergalactic, which will serve as a soundtrack for a Netflix series Cudi is working on of the same name. Both the album and series Entergalactic are scheduled to be released on September 30, 2022.

Check out Cudi's tweets below and be on the lookout for A Kid Named Cudi on streaming platforms on July 15.

