Kid Cudi's developed a strong fanbase over the years who hold his catalog near and dear to their hearts. It's not just the Man On The Moon series but even less acclaimed bodies of work like Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven and the WZRD side project that fans continue to appreciate. Unfortunately, one of his most endeared bodies of work A Kid Named Cudi hasn't made it to streaming services yet but it seems like that will change in the near future.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The rapper previously hinted that he was working towards bringing the project to DSPs in 2021 but on Tuesday night, he offered another update. Though vague, it seems like A Kid Named Cudi might be hitting streaming services in time for the summer. "A Kid Named Cudi coming soon to streaming services," he said in a video clip posted to Reddit.

It seems promising since he has a few projects lined up this year including Entergalactic, which he recently described as the "greatest piece of art" he's ever made." Last fall, he also revealed the first look at his upcoming Netflix series of the same name.

With an abundance of music on the way, he will be headlining a few festivals this year including Governor's Ball and Smoker's Club Fest, which takes on April 30th at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Southern Cali.