The Weeknd's After Hours will likely live on as a masterpiece for years to come. It's a beautiful and stunning sonic journey, accompanied by some of the greatest music videos we've seen in years. Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye created a character for this album, which encompasses all of the work he's done in his career. Still, the Recording Academy failed to recognize his genius, snubbing him in every category for next year's ceremony.

The nominations have been announced for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and, surprisingly, The Weeknd's name was nowhere to be found. His team submitted After Hours for consideration, as well as "Blinding Lights", "In Your Eyes", and a few other songs, but none of them passed the Recording Academy's test of excellence.



People have been outraged on social media, wondering how they could snub one of The Weeknd's career-defining works of any awards, and his peers are also chiming in on the unfortunate reality.

"Abel was robbed man this shits weak," wrote Kid Cudi on Twitter.

Much like the rest of us, Cudi can't believe that the artist wasn't nominated at all. After spending forty weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Blinding Lights" and having one of the top-selling albums of the entire year, millions around the world are also confused.



