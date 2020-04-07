The Weeknd "Until I Bleed Out" Earns Video Release

The Weeknd releases another sensational music video for "Until I Bleed Out," off his chart-topping album "After Hours."

This has been one of the most exciting chapters for fans of The Weeknd. For the last two weeks, the Toronto native has ruled the charts with "Blinding Lights" and After Hours, both being crowned as the country's favorite song and album respectively. Much of the appeal behind this era has been the visual representation of The Weeknd's genius. Through stylized music videos resembling a film starring the likes of Robert De Niro, Abel Tesfaye truly tapped into his creative spirit to deliver content unlike any of his peers. The ride continues with "Until I Bleed Out," the latest music video release by The Weeknd.

Equipped with the bloody strap on his nose and the same red suit he's been rocking in each of his videos, The Weeknd navigates through a gorgeous mansion with balloons floating, indicating a celebration of sorts. However, the mood of the film does not reflect that of victory whatsoever. Abel looks lost. He appears damaged. Considering the fact that he literally got his head cut off in the last video, that much makes sense.

Watch the new video for "Until I Bleed Out" above and let us know what you think of it.