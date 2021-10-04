Rappers Kid Cudi and Rich The Kid seem to be developing a friendship pretty quickly, trading song recommendations and linking up for a quick conversation on Twitter.

Following the release of Rich The Kid's collaborative album Trust Fund Babies with Lil Wayne, the Atlanta-based rapper may be looking to work with another established hip-hop veteran, chopping it up with Kid Cudi over the weekend on social media.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

They initially bonded over their shared love for Nas' song "You're Da Man." After Cudder posted himself listening to the classic record, Rich replied, saying, "One of my favorite songs no cap." Cudi agreed, adding, "Its a good one I remember listenin to this shit on repeat for days, dreamin." Rich chimed in, replying, "Me too, I was only a jit that & ether."

Then, Cudi decided to give his new friend a song recommendation, tweeting him, "Yo check out that Pachanga Boys song 'Time'. Think ull fuck w it." Their final correspondence (for now) came with Rich's response, which reads, "Just listen too it! Sooooo fireee , I see you killed that givinchy show last night just dm u."

The fashion show that RTK is referring to was part of Paris Fashion Week. Kid Cudi showed up with brightly dyed red hair and matching eye makeup, making quite the statement.



Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

With so many projects in the works for both of these artists, it will be interesting to see if they keep up their friendship by bringing it over to the studio. Do you want to see a Kid Cudi x Rich The Kid collab?